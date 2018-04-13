Biafra: Court fixes date for ruling on bail application of detained IPOB member — Nigeria Today

Biafra: Court fixes date for ruling on bail application of detained IPOB member
The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed May 21 to rule on the bail application filed by Bright Chimezie, the first defendant, in the ongoing trial of four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB). The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, fixed the date on Friday after taking arguments from Chimezie’s counsel, Mr Chukwudi […]
