Biafra: Security Operatives Attacked Our Members Returning From A Burial In Nnewi – IPOB — Nigeria Today

Biafra: Security Operatives Attacked Our Members Returning From A Burial In Nnewi – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared 40 of its members missing after an alleged clash with the police and Nigerian Army personnel in Anambra State on Thursday evening.

The post Biafra: Security Operatives Attacked Our Members Returning From A Burial In Nnewi – IPOB appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

