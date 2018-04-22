Big Brother Naija : How Miracle beat 19 others to win — Nigeria Today

Big Brother Naija : How Miracle beat 19 others to win

Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ended on Sunday with Miracle, one of the 20 housemates winning the grand prize.

The show started on January 28.

Miracle will go home with N25 million.

The Big Brother Naija five finalists are Miracle, Cee-C, Tobi, Alex and Nina

Find below the percentage scores by each of the Big Brother Naija contestants

Miracle, has been a lucky one in the contest as he won many of awards put up.

He emerged winner of the BigBrotherNaija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge.

The lucky Big Brother Naija housemate, had earlier emerged winner of the season’s Payporte arena games challenge with a prize of N1 million.

He also won the Pepsi Challenge carting away the sum of 1 million naira.

Miracle was again lucky to have won N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two.

Miracle won the cash in a contest with seven other Big Brother Naija housemates.

They were all instructed by BigBrother to pick a box each labelled 1- 10.

BigBrother, who presented the wager challenge as the simplest of the season, presented housemates with 10 suitcases with gift items in each of the boxes.

BigBrother said one of the suitcases contained a cash reward and instructed housemates not to pick the suitcase containing the cash reward.

He said if any of the housemates picked the suitcase containing the cash reward the housemate wins the cash reward but the house loses the wager.

Housemates were given two minutes to pick and open a box of their choice using the pin code 777.

Miracle picked the box labelled number 2, which contained the money.

