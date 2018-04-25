Big Brother Naija sponsors ask court to dismiss winding up suit - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Big Brother Naija sponsors ask court to dismiss winding up suit – Vanguard
Lagos – Sponsors of the 2018 Big Brother Naija Show, Payporte Global System Ltd., has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a suit seeking its winding up. The suit was filed by Vacant Boards Ltd. Big Brother Naija. In a notice of preliminary …
BBNaija sponsors ask court to dismiss winding up suit
