'Big Four' Firm Deloitte Appoints New Head of Blockchain Services — Nigeria Today

‘Big Four’ Firm Deloitte Appoints New Head of Blockchain Services
Deloitte has announced Linda Pawczuk as its new blockchain lead, following the departure of Eric Piscini from the role.
