‘Big Little Lies’ Fans, Here’s A Sneak Peek At Meryl Streep In Season Two — Nigeria Today

‘Big Little Lies’ Fans, Here’s A Sneak Peek At Meryl Streep In Season Two

Let it out, Meryl!

That famous meme above aside, the Hollywood heavyweight has fans of Big Little Lies very, very excited.

She’s all signed up for the second season, and yesterday fellow star Nicole Kidman gave everyone their first look at Meryl in action.

Posting to her Instagram account, here’s Nicole’s happy family snap:

I reckon you could swap everyone’s hair around and we’d all be none the wiser.

Here’s Huff Post with more on Meryl’s involvement:

The three-time Oscar winner will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), who comes to Monterey “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren.” Her character is also apparently on a “search for answers” about her son’s death, but from the looks of the photo above, she’s got to do some quality iPad-watching in her jammies before she can get any sleuthing done… Streep will join returning stars Witherspoon, Dern, Kidman (Celeste Wright), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson) and Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie) for Season 2.

Stoked.

If you are somehow not yet on this train, we’ll drop the trailer for the first season below:

[source:huffpost]

