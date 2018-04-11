 Bill Cosby creepily referred to himself in the third person during sexual assault, first accuser testifies - New York Daily News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bill Cosby creepily referred to himself in the third person during sexual assault, first accuser testifies – New York Daily News

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Bill Cosby creepily referred to himself in the third person during sexual assault, first accuser testifies
New York Daily News
Heidi Thomas took the stand as the first accuser during the second day of the sexual assault retrial of actor and comedian Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 10, 2018 in Norristown, Penn. (Pool/Getty Images). BY Bob Stewart Nancy
Bill Cosby Accuser Details Own Alleged Sexual Assault In TestimonyDeadline
First Cosby accuser takes stand, says he preyed on 'little nobody from Colorado'WHYY
Bill Cosby Accuser Testifies He Pressured Her to Drink, Forced Oral Sex on HerTheWrap
Brinkwire (press release) –WJLA –Black Press USA –Іnsіdеr Cаr Nеws
all 25 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.