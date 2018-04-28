Bill Cosby found guilty of Sexual Assault — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby found guilty of Sexual Assault

By Adetutu Adesoji

80-year-old former star of the Cosby Show, Bill Cosby has been found guilty in sexual assault trial. The actor and comedian was found guilty by a jury near Philadelphia of all three counts of sexual assault.

During a trial that lasted 17 days, the court heard how Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted ex-basketball player and former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

The decision came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors put five other women on the stand who testified that Cosby, married for 54 years, drugged and violated them.

The panel of seven men and five women, reached a verdict after a previous jury delivered a mistrial one year ago. Afterwards, activists and other women who had accused the star of assaulting them, said the verdict vindicated the decision by prosecutors to try him again.

The post Bill Cosby found guilty of Sexual Assault appeared first on Vanguard News.

