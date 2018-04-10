Bill Cosby retrial, Day 1: Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4 million in 2006 - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby retrial, Day 1: Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4 million in 2006 – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
Bill Cosby retrial, Day 1: Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4 million in 2006
USA TODAY
As Bill Cosby was heading into court for opening arguments in his sexual assault retrial, a topless woman with "Cosby" and "rapist" painted on her body jumped out in front of him before being detained by police. USA TODAY. AP APTOPIX BILL COSBY A USA …
Bill Cosby paid $3.4m to silence woman he had sexually assaulted, prosecutor says
Opening of Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial shapes up as another #MeToo moment, complete with topless protester
Bill Cosby Paid His Sex Assault Accuser $3.38 Million in Settlement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!