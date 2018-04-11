Bill Cosby to face Janice Dickinson, 4 other accusers at sexual assault retrial - Fox News — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby to face Janice Dickinson, 4 other accusers at sexual assault retrial – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
Bill Cosby to face Janice Dickinson, 4 other accusers at sexual assault retrial
Fox News
Comedian Bill Cosby is back in court preparing for his sexual assault retrial. Before the retrial, which is set to begin on April 2nd, here's a quick refresher on what has happened so far. As Bill Cosby heads back to court in April for his sexual …
Accuser Janice Baker-Kinney On Why She Took Decades to Speak Out: 'I Blamed Myself'
Another alleged sex assault victim testifies against Cosby
Cosby accuser raises reasonable double on stand, stating a friend gave her quaaludes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!