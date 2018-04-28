Bill Cosby to be placed under house arrest — Nigeria Today

Bill Cosby to be placed under house arrest
U.S. comedian Bill Cosby is to be placed under house arrest following his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, a judge ruled.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!