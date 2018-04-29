Bill Gates and Larry Page pledge $12 million to universal flu vaccine — Nigeria Today

Bill Gates and Larry Page pledge $12 million to universal flu vaccine
Two of the biggest names in tech have joined forces to help bring an end to the flu. Bill Gates and Larry Page have pledged $12 million to researchers working to develop a universal vaccine for the flu.
