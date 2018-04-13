 Bill Gates : Nigeria’s Authentic HDI Revealed — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bill Gates : Nigeria’s Authentic HDI Revealed

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Rasheed Akinkuolie Bill Gates speech at the expanded Business forum during his recent social visit to Nigeria has brought to the open the dismal Human Misery Index (HMI) of the Nigerian people, which hitherto had been hidden under cosmetic statistics and figures. Bill had simply exposed a few of the problems. The lack of access to potable water by 80% of Nigerians should have been one of the key points of his speech.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.