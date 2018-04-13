Bill Gates : Nigeria’s Authentic HDI Revealed — Nigeria Today

Bill Gates : Nigeria’s Authentic HDI Revealed

By Rasheed Akinkuolie Bill Gates speech at the expanded Business forum during his recent social visit to Nigeria has brought to the open the dismal Human Misery Index (HMI) of the Nigerian people, which hitherto had been hidden under cosmetic statistics and figures. Bill had simply exposed a few of the problems. The lack of access to potable water by 80% of Nigerians should have been one of the key points of his speech.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

