Bill on sequence of elections suffers set back in Senate — Nigeria Today

Bill on sequence of elections suffers set back in Senate

The Bill to reorder the sequence of the 2019 general elections, proposed after a presidential veto on an earlier one, suffered a set back in the Senate. This followed the debate on the bill which sought to further improve the electoral process as presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sen. Suleiman Nazif at plenary on Wednesday.

