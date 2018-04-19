 Bill on sequence of elections suffers set back in Senate — Nigeria Today
Bill on sequence of elections suffers set back in Senate

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics

The Bill to reorder the sequence of the 2019 general elections, proposed  after a presidential veto on an earlier one,  suffered a  set back in the Senate. This followed the debate on the bill which sought to further improve the electoral process as presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sen. Suleiman Nazif at plenary on Wednesday.

