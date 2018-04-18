Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran And Bruno Mars Top Nominees List (See Full List) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran And Bruno Mars Top Nominees List (See Full List) – 360Nobs.com
Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran And Bruno Mars Top Nominees List (See Full List)
The nominees list for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards is out. Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars tops the list with 15 BBMA nominations each. Meanwhile, in the Top Artist category, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Kendrick are up against Drake who has …
Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars top Billboard Music Awards 2018 nominees list
Kelly Clarkson to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Kendrick Lamar & Drake To Compete For Top Artist At 2018 Billboard Music Awards
