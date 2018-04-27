Billionaire Gupta buys 2nd bank in UK - Times of India — Nigeria Today

Billionaire Gupta buys 2nd bank in UK – Times of India
Billionaire Gupta buys 2nd bank in UK
LONDON: Billionaire NRI metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has bought his second bank – a UK subsidiary of a Nigerian bank – which he intends to reshape as a post-Brexit bank to support the UK's trade with Commonwealth markets. Punjab-born Gupta, who leads …
Diamond Bank sells UK subsidiary
