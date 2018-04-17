 Bird flu poses new threat to endangered African penguin - The Times — Nigeria Today
Bird flu poses new threat to endangered African penguin – The Times

The Times

Bird flu poses new threat to endangered African penguin
The African penguin, which according to forecasts could be extinct in 20 years, is facing a new threat after “abnormal deaths” at a colony in Cape Town were attributed to bird flu. Scientific research into the endangered birds, which are found only in
