Birmingham to host 2022 Games — Nigeria Today

Birmingham to host 2022 Games

By Tony Ubani

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin thanked the organizers, volunteers, various levels of government, athletes and sponsors for their input to the Games before handing the flag over to the next hosts.

English city Birmingham were awarded the next Games in 2022 after original hosts Durban were stripped of the multi-sport event for failing to meet CGF deadlines.

“Congratulations Gold Coast, congratulations Queensland and congratulations Australia,” Martin said before the flag lowering ceremony. “You have truly delivered a golden Games for the Commonwealth.

The post Birmingham to host 2022 Games appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

