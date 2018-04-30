 Birth Control! Lady Turns Black and Lose Her Legs After She Suffers Birth IUD Complications (Disturbing Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Birth Control! Lady Turns Black and Lose Her Legs After She Suffers Birth IUD Complications (Disturbing Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A woman who suffered horrific Complications after taking IUD (intrauterine contraceptive device) to avoid Pregnancy Has shared her tearful testimony, Tanai Smith almost lost her life in an unstoppable bit to avoid having another child, She already have a daughter, and wanted to stop giving birth so she took pregnancy Contraceptive, and 3yrs later the […]

The post Birth Control! Lady Turns Black and Lose Her Legs After She Suffers Birth IUD Complications (Disturbing Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.