Birthday Girl Simi’s Melanin is Popping! 😍 — Nigeria Today

Birthday Girl Simi’s Melanin is Popping! 😍

Nigerian singer Simi is a year older today.

The singer shared these stunning photos on her Instagram page, shot by @thelexash, and her melanin is all the way popping!

She wrote:

Simisola Bolatito Omo Charlie Champagne…it’s your birthday baby! Happy birthday you sexy, beautiful piece of chocolate. You are wonderfully made. Fierce. A fighter. A Rockstar. You are MAGIC…

.

Today, I’m so happy. I’m so thankful – because I’m so blessed. Sometimes, I feel like God has the softest spot for me, because of how incredibly good He is to me.

.

For everyone that has been probably even happier and hyper than I am about today (I see y’all), I LOVE YOU! More than you know… And #issawabeday ❤️❤️❤️

See more photos:

Photo Credit: @thelexash

