Bisa Kdei to Releases Third Album on 21st April — Nigeria Today

Bisa Kdei to Releases Third Album on 21st April

he much awaited “Highlife Konnect” album by Bisa Kdei will be out on the 21st of this month.

This will be the third music album by Bisa Kdei, after a successful release of “Breakthrough” last two years

We are not told songs and collaborations on this new album but just like the name, we believe the album will have features in and outside Ghana

Bisa Kdei after launching the album in Ghana will launch in other countries including the States, London, Cote d’Voire, etc.

He will follow up with other major concerts as part of promoting the album to the world.

Below is the artwork for the Highlife Konnect album

