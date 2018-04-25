Bishop Ezeokafor weeps over killing of Catholic priests, worshippers, says target is to eliminate Christians — Nigeria Today

Bishop Ezeokafor weeps over killing of Catholic priests, worshippers, says target is to eliminate Christians
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor,yesterday wept visibly over the killing of two Catholic priests; Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, one catechist and 14 worshippers in Benue State. The victims were said to have attended Morning Mass at St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church, Ayar-Mbalom, in Gwer East Local […]
Bishop Ezeokafor weeps over killing of Catholic priests, worshippers, says target is to eliminate Christians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!