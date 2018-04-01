Bishop Kukah Calls For Introspection In Easter Message - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Bishop Kukah Calls For Introspection In Easter Message – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
The Punch
|
Bishop Kukah Calls For Introspection In Easter Message
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has asked Nigerians to look inwards and re-order their priorities so as to provide solutions to the various socio-political and economic problems burdening the nation. He made the …
Easter Message: Kukah warns Buhari over leadership style
Bishop Kukah Tells Buhari To Fulfil Campaign Promises
Bishop Kukah Writes PMB Over Campaign Promises
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!