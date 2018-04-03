Bishop seeks Leah Sharibu’s unconditional release — Nigeria Today

Bishop seeks Leah Sharibu’s unconditional release

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Egbu in Imo State, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Okorafor, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the unconditional release of the last Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, by the Boko Haram insurgents.

She was among the 110 students abducted by the sect on February 19, 2018 from their school, Government Girls Technical Science College (GGTSC), Dapchi, Yobe State. But while 104 of them had since been freed, she is, however, held back for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

Commending the teenager for tenacity, the cleric tasked the relevant authorities to see to her immediate freedom and reunion with her family.

