 @Bitcoin Account Seemingly Shuttered to Both Cheers, Outcry - Bitsonline — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

@Bitcoin Account Seemingly Shuttered to Both Cheers, Outcry – Bitsonline

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bitsonline

@Bitcoin Account Seemingly Shuttered to Both Cheers, Outcry
Bitsonline
The @Bitcoin Twitter account, which has recently generated debate in the cryptoverse for pro-Bitcoin Cash (BCH) tweets, was apparently suspended in the morning hours of April 8th. The move caused cheers among bitcoin maximalists, and outrage among
BCH-Promoting Twitter Account @Bitcoin Suspended, Internet Debates 'Death Of Free Speech'Cointelegraph
Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $650.82 (CRYPTO:BCH)Macon Daily
Bitcoin Cash Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:BCH)The Lincolnian Online
Cryptovest –Cryptocoin Spy –CryptoGlobe –Crypto Coin News
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.