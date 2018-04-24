Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Burst Above $1,500 — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Burst Above $1,500

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price rallied further and it succeeded in breaking the $1,500 resistance against the US Dollar.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,505 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair remains in a monster uptrend and it may soon break the $1,600 level in the near term.

Bitcoin cash price is skyrocketing above $1,500 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD is likely to extend gains toward the $1,600 and $1,650 levels.

Bitcoin Cash Price Support

There were further gains in bitcoin cash price from the $1,200 swing low against the US Dollar. The price surged higher and it succeeded in breaking a few important hurdles such as $1,300 and $1,400. It even broke the $1,500 level, which is a key bullish signal. It seems like BCH buyers are in control and the price may soon continue to move higher towards $1,600.

The recent high was formed at $1,565, and buyers are in complete control. An initial support on the downside is around the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1,328 low to $1,565 high. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,505 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair. The trend line support is close to the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1,328 low to $1,565 high. Therefore, if the price dips from the current levels, the $1,510 and $1,505 levels are likely act as strong supports.

Looking at the chart, there is a connecting resistance trend line in place at $1,580. A push above the trend line would open the doors for a test or break of $1,600 in the near term.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is currently near the overbought levels.

Major Support Level – $1,505

Major Resistance Level – $1,600

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Burst Above $1,500 appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

