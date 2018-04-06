Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Could Recover Short-term — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Could Recover Short-term

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price fell to a new low below the $620 level recently against the US Dollar.

There is a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $640 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair remains supported on the downside near the $615-620 area in the near term.

Bitcoin cash price is holding a crucial support near $620 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD may recover in the short term above the $650 level.

Bitcoin Cash Price Resistance

There were more declines below the $630 level in bitcoin cash price against the US Dollar. The price even broke the last low and traded to a new monthly low of $616.1. Later, it found tiny support and moved back above the $620 level. At the moment, the price is trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $724 high to $616 low.

Moreover, there is a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $640 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair. The trend line resistance near $640 is acting as a major hurdle for buyers. However, as long as the price is above the $620 level, it may break the trend line. Above $640, the price may trade towards the 100 hourly simple moving average. The 100 hourly SMA is just below the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $724 high to $616 low.

Therefore, the $665-670 zone could act as a major hurdle for buyers. On the downside, the $620 support holds a lot of importance. A break below the $620 support could open the doors for a move towards $600.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is currently in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is currently just around the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $620

Major Resistance Level – $640

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Could Recover Short-term appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

