Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Made U-Turn — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Made U-Turn

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price failed to break the $680 resistance and declined sharply against the US Dollar.

Yesterday’s highlighted key bullish trend line with support at $662 was breached on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is now well below the $650 support and is just below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Bitcoin cash price declined back below $650 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD has to bounce back above 100 hourly SMA to avoid further declines.

Bitcoin Cash Price Decline

Yesterday, we saw a decent upside move above the $650 level in bitcoin cash price against the US Dollar. The price traded towards the $680 level, which acted as a solid hurdle. Buyers failed to push the price above $680-682, which resulted in a downside move. There was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $600 low to $682 high.

More importantly, yesterday’s highlighted key bullish trend line with support at $662 was breached on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair. The pair is currently trading well below the $650 support, which is a bearish sign. Moreover, the price is now trading just below the 100 hourly simple moving average and $640. It is holding the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $600 low to $682 high. Therefore, the price must stay above the $625 level and it should soon break the 100 hourly SMA.

If BCH buyers fail to move the price back above $640 and 100 SMA, there are chances of more losses. A break below the $625 level could even push the price back towards $600 in the near term.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is back in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $625

Major Resistance Level – $650

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Made U-Turn appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

