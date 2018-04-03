Bitcoin.com Store Reopens With New Bitcoin Cash Swag — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin.com Store Reopens With New Bitcoin Cash Swag

This week our team launched the newly designed Bitcoin.com Store after some prior construction and updates. Now the Bitcoin.com Store is open to the public once again with the hottest bitcoin cash merchandise and cryptocurrency swag available for purchase with BCH.

BCH Swag PLS

Do you like telling people that you are a cryptocurrency enthusiast? Maybe they can learn about the innovative technology by asking you questions about the subject. One way to spark a conversation about digital currencies like Bitcoin Cash is by sporting a crypto-centric t-shirt, hat, or funky socks. One thing is for sure, the Bitcoin.com Store has more BCH merchandise than any e-commerce shop, along with cryptocurrency gear for all those special occasions.

The Bitcoin.com Store has swag like hoodies, t-shirts, sweaters, and hats. Moreover, the shop also has a special edition ‘BCH Gang’ selection for those who support the bitcoin cash ecosystem. Additionally, the market has a ‘Classic Bitcoin’ collection as well with hats, hoodies and lightweight shirts. Just like the permissionless network bitcoin cash, our shop is happy to ship internationally, and we offer low shipping costs, strong privacy, and a secure online ordering process.

“We are a brand focused on creating quality, well-designed products that we want ourselves — Our products are made by cryptocurrency enthusiasts for cryptocurrency enthusiasts,” explains the shop’s team.

If you are excited about technology and love the idea of decentralization, then the Bitcoin.com Store is the place for you.

15% Off Your First Order

At Bitcoin.com we aim to encompass all things bitcoin-related and our store is another addition to our vast array of services. Our web portal also offers wallets, charts, news, blockchain tools, educational resources, an uncensored forum, and so much more. The Bitcoin.com Store aims to please both cryptocurrency newbs and veterans alike with the coolest ‘merch’ and digital currency gear.

Cryptocurrency-focused goods can be purchased in a matter of minutes with the decentralized digital asset bitcoin cash. If you don’t have a bitcoin wallet yet, you can download our official Bitcoin.com Wallet. Our readers here at news.Bitcoin.com can enter the code ‘BCHPLS’ for 15 percent off your first order.

What do you think about the Bitcoin.com Store? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock, and Bitcoin.com.

Save 15% on your first order today at the Bitcoin.com Store! Just type ‘BCHPLS‘ to save at checkout.

