Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Could Decline Further — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Could Decline Further

Key Points

Bitcoin price is under a lot of pressure and it recently declined below $7,000 against the US Dollar.

There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance at $8,100 on the 4-hours chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may correct a few points towards $8,000, but it will most likely face sellers on the upside.

Bitcoin price remains in a major downtrend below $8,000 against the US Dollar. BTC/USD could correct higher, but it is likely to many hurdles on the upside.

Bitcoin Price Downtrend

There was a major decline this past week from well above $9,000 in bitcoin price against the US Dollar. The price tumbled and declined below many important support levels such as $8,000 and $7,000. It even traded close to the $6,500 level. A low was formed at $6,563 before it found bids. A minor upside correction was initiated from the $6,563 low, but upsides are likely to be capped.

An initial resistance is around the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $9,220 high to $6,563 low. More importantly, there is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance at $8,100 on the 4-hours chart of the BTC/USD pair. Below the trend line resistance, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $9,220 high to $6,563 low is positioned near the $7,894 level. Lastly, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours) is around the $8,100 level to act as a major barrier for buyers.

On the downside, the $6,600 level is a decent support. A break below the same could ignite a downside wave towards $6,000. Overall, there could be an upside correction towards the $8,000 level, but it will most likely face sellers.

Looking at the technical indicators:

4-hours MACD – The MACD for BTC/USD is slowly moving back in the bullish zone.

4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI is currently moving higher from the 35 level.

Major Support Level – $6,600

Major Resistance Level – $8,000

Charts courtesy –Trading View

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Could Decline Further appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

