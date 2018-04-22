 Bitcoin's Rebound Continues After April 17 Tax Day - Forbes — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bitcoin’s Rebound Continues After April 17 Tax Day – Forbes

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Forbes

Bitcoin's Rebound Continues After April 17 Tax Day
Forbes
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors' Head of Research, postulated that Bitcoin would be under pressure due to tax loss selling. He calculated that for every $1 in U.S. dollar selling it could impact the market value (think market cap, not price of
Bitcoin's latest climb brings post-Tax Day rally to more than 8%CNBC
Beyond Bitcoin: The next cryptocurrencies to watchThe Star Online
Ethereum in 2018: Is it too late to buyThe Maravi Post
Bitcoin News (press release) –FX Empire –Express.co.uk –Smartereum
all 42 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.