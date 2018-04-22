Bitcoin's Rebound Continues After April 17 Tax Day - Forbes — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin’s Rebound Continues After April 17 Tax Day – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
Bitcoin's Rebound Continues After April 17 Tax Day
Forbes
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors' Head of Research, postulated that Bitcoin would be under pressure due to tax loss selling. He calculated that for every $1 in U.S. dollar selling it could impact the market value (think market cap, not price of …
