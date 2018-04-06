BitFlyer Adds Computer Language Co-Creator as Advisor — Nigeria Today

BitFlyer Adds Computer Language Co-Creator as Advisor
Blockchain company bitFlyer has tapped Tom Love to assist with its global expansion and enterprise blockchain initiatives.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!