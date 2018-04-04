Bitmain’s $800 Ethereum ASIC miner could help bring GPU prices down — Nigeria Today

Bitmain’s $800 Ethereum ASIC miner could help bring GPU prices down
Although Bitmain and its hardware have their detractors, the newly announced Antminer E3 Ethereum ASIC miner has proved exceedingly popular and could help bring graphics card prices back down to Earth.
