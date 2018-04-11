Blac Chyna’s 18 year old boyfriend proposes to her — Nigeria Today

Blac Chyna’s 18 year old boyfriend proposes to her

Blac Chyna 18 year old boyfriend proposes

Model, Blac Chyna’s teenage boyfriend, 18-year-old rapper, YBN Almighty Jay seems to want to put a ring on the finger of the former reality TV star.

He took to his Instagram few hours ago to share a photo of her and captioned it ‘Will you marry me?’ – his proposal of course, caused mixed reactions on his page as many feel he’s too young to be making such decisions.

Some even feel the lady he wants to wife is not the kinda person that should be considered ‘wife material’… for obvious reasons.

Any which way… the model is yet to publicly respond to his proposal and there’s been folded arms and crossed fingers ever since… let’s see what the deal will be…

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Blac Chyna’s 18 year old boyfriend proposes to her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

