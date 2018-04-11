Blac Chyna's dream house includes a sex room - Page Six — Nigeria Today

Blac Chyna’s dream house includes a sex room – Page Six
|
Page Six
|
Blac Chyna's dream house includes a sex room
Page Six
In a video for Architectural Digest, Chyna teamed up with Michael Lehrer of Lehrer Architects in Los Angeles to design what she'd imagine in her dream home. Her requests included an infinity pool, a 10-car garage, a Blac Chyna topiary and a helicopter …
Blac Chyna's Dream Home Includes A Room Dedicated To Sex
Blac Chyna Designs a Dream House With a 'Secret' Sex Room and a 'Richie Rich'-Style Money Vault
Blac Chyna's 18-Year-Old Boy Toy Caught Cheating After Proposing to Her on Instagram
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!