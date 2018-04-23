Black Don’t Crack & Janet Jackson is Proof! — Nigeria Today

Black Don’t Crack & Janet Jackson is Proof!
If you’ve ever doubted the phrase, Black Don’t Crack, 51 year old musician Janet Jackson is all the proof that you’ll ever need.
The music star shared these stunning photos shot by @solaimanfazel as she announced new dates on her State of the World Tour.
Her run of U.S. shows kicks off in July at New Orleans’ Essence Festival and wraps up the following month at San Francisco’s Outside Lands.
See photos below:
The post Black Don’t Crack & Janet Jackson is Proof! appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!