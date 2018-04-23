Black Panther Breaks Yet Another Record — Nigeria Today

Black Panther Breaks Yet Another Record

The Marvel movie Black Panther has been groundbreaking in so many ways. Not only was the movie praised for its excellent storytelling and representation of Black culture, but it has also raked in the big bucks, grossing over $1.29 billion worldwide. The movie has also broken another record by becoming the first movie to be shown […]

The post Black Panther Breaks Yet Another Record appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

