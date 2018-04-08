Black Panther goes to Saudi Arabia; Black soot takes over PH | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week — Nigeria Today

Black Panther goes to Saudi Arabia; Black soot takes over PH | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Another Down from Lassa Fever

Lassa Fever kills Female Resident Dr of Paediatrics of FMC Umuahia, Abia State.

She died in Irrua Specialist. The fight is still in. I will keep shaking this table. We Need Personal Protective Equipment or I won't touch anyone with symptoms.

Naija had not ready to die for! pic.twitter.com/ZfefTuwfUv — Dr Chioma (Zobo Sipper) (@Deekachy_md) April 2, 2018

Buha-reaching new lows

The Buhari Govt must not be allowed to get away with this consistent lowering of standards to such a point where it not only denies its own campaign manifesto but goes further to justify such foolishness as not initiating any new infrastructural projects as promised. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) April 5, 2018

The Black Port-Harcourt

No Photoshop!!

No exaggeration!!!!#SootPHC

What is being done???

Lives are at stake!!! pic.twitter.com/mVSsyU0IIx — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) April 4, 2018

So a free press is low-key under threat from Abuja?

A prominent Lagos OAP (name withheld) sent me this DM in reaction to one of my Tweets. Our Freedom is currently under siege, we just don't know it yet, or we are all pretending not to notice. pic.twitter.com/rVVnrMLiSL — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) April 4, 2018

A Zamfara town is ghosting down

Downs Can’t Put Him Down

My brother went on his very first job interview today. He has grown so much I’m super proud of him. Even though he has down syndrome, he lets nothing get in his way. “I have downs but downs don’t have me.” pic.twitter.com/QJioDjBIbm — leah (@its_LeahS) April 4, 2018

Give death tributes with care

• One thing I can’t stress enough when someone passes is DO NOT spread the news or post tributes UNTILL you see IMMEDIATE family has done so! U don’t know who is yet to be informed!! I found out MY MUM DIED ON TWITTER! ..imagine your child? Plz be considerate and apply sense! — Afrikan Feminst (@Diamond_London) April 3, 2018

Just the Rice madam

Me: Madam give me rice #100 inside nylon Madam: and what??

Me: and TIE it.. — Sewa (@Duchess_Tweets) April 5, 2018

Don’t fall

Them: Don’t fall for him

Me: pic.twitter.com/cGx7Q4mgqT — Destiny Gausin (@gausin_destiny) April 5, 2018

Cops Shooting Blacks ‘cos they can?

Police don’t murder black people because they mistake what’s in their hands for a gun. That headline is trash. Police carry guns for a living. They see guns every day. They know exactly what they look like. Police fatally shoot black people BECAUSE THEY GET AWAY WITH IT. Period. — Janae Small (@janaecamri) April 5, 2018

THERE’S MORE

What we do before exams

Meghan Markle’s dad reading a picture book about england when his daughter is about to marry into the royal family is me cramming before an exam pic.twitter.com/Ifa1I7PKUm — morgana (@morg1003) April 4, 2018

Lessons from Otedola in a train

“ a developed country is not a place where the poor have cars . It’s a place where the rich use public transportation “ – Gustavo Petro. https://t.co/PiVPHg7730 — Deacon ‘Dolapo (@dollycent) April 5, 2018

After Power, the Movie

Life After Presidential Power:

TODAY:

1. Pres. Lula de Silva of Brazil begins prison term of 12 Years.

2. Pres. Jacob Zuma Of South Africa is appearing in Court to be charged with 16 Counts Of Corruption.

3. Pres. Park Geun-hye Of South Korea is jailed for 24 Yrs for Corruption. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 6, 2018

If you get the joke

ppl who laugh so hard at their own jokes that they cant even finish the joke bc they’re laughing so hard are my favorite kind of people. — augustus (@proxactears) April 3, 2018

Comparing Racism both sides of the Atlantic

Daniel Kaluuya on Racism in America vs. Racism in Britain pic.twitter.com/a3vdlVBGYd — Loading… (@NoireN) April 6, 2018

Black Panther for the Arab Money

#BlackPanther will be the first film released in #SaudiArabia in 35 years, breaking country's ban on cinema https://t.co/CqRQXNc9kA pic.twitter.com/ADNm8qKMwQ — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) April 5, 2018

Elite Dancing is Black

this the hardest dance I’ve ever seen. black people are a gift to humanity pic.twitter.com/oRnRMiguyh — was @LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANE) April 5, 2018

SOME MORE…

Uganda’s 31-year old New Minister

Botswana’s new minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Bogolo Kenewendo pic.twitter.com/jC62yr6owR — moon river (@puta_toe) April 5, 2018

Ezigbo Igbo, 101

Igbo is the people and the language.

Ibo is a nonsense, meaningless word , a corruption of the word ‘Igbo’ invented by the Slavetraders because of the lack ‘gb’ in the English alphabet, it was actually Eboe or Red Eboes , then ‘Ibo’.

Ibo has no meaning in Igbo Language. https://t.co/666SmxmKdF — Whiskey Papi (@tawah89) April 6, 2018

You are called

"Every wealthy family had one member that broke the chains of poverty for future generations.. MAY YOU BE THAT MEMBER" — Nkosinathi Xipula (@nathixipula) April 5, 2018

Who was April Fool’s big fool?

Today’s April Fool joke is on the devil. Jesus is alive! — Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (@iaboyeji) April 1, 2018

Johnny English will clear up your uncertainty

The world’s greatest spy is back. Watch Rowan Atkinson in the new trailer for #JohnnyEnglish Strikes Again! pic.twitter.com/NunVPOAQ3V — Johnny English Strikes Again (@johnnyenglish) April 5, 2018

Thirty-three and waning, they said

After studying current data collected by Real Madrid’s coaching team, Cristiano Ronaldo (aged 33) has the physicality of a fully fit 23-year old player. [COPE] – His body fat is 7% (the fittest players have 10-11%). – He has 50% muscle mass (others hardly exceed 46%). pic.twitter.com/XmdjqaC3uf — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) April 6, 2018

MEMORIALS…

Mama

Your memory is in our hearts because it is impossible to come in contact with Mama #WinnieMandela and remain the same. We are your children and will always cherish each touch and embrace! Lala ngoxolo #RIPMamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/RwyevlsUwq — #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 5, 2018

Martin Luther King Jr, 50 Years Later

"It's a cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he ought to lift himself by his bootstraps. And many Negroes, by the thousands and millions, have been left bootless … as the result of a society that deliberately made his color a stigma…” https://t.co/ycN2yl4qhP #MLK50 pic.twitter.com/2yi0fZhaW7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2018

To angels

Today we remember all babies born sleeping, or we've carried but never met, those we've held but couldn't take home, the ones that came home but didn't stay. In memory of all angels too perfect for earth . Dedicated to all the angels R.I.P pic.twitter.com/KkvozcCR6C — Oluwaseunfunmi (@bofiasdaily) April 4, 2018

