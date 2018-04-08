 Black Panther goes to Saudi Arabia; Black soot takes over PH | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Black Panther goes to Saudi Arabia; Black soot takes over PH | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Another Down from Lassa Fever

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Buha-reaching new lows

The Black Port-Harcourt

So a free press is low-key under threat from Abuja?

A Zamfara town is ghosting down

Downs Can’t Put Him Down

Give death tributes with care

Just the Rice madam

Don’t fall

Cops Shooting Blacks ‘cos they can?

 

THERE’S MORE

What we do before exams

Lessons from Otedola in a train

After Power, the Movie

If you get the joke

Comparing Racism both sides of the Atlantic

Black Panther for the Arab Money

Elite Dancing is Black

 

SOME MORE…

Uganda’s 31-year old New Minister

Ezigbo Igbo, 101

You are called

Who was April Fool’s big fool?

Johnny English will clear up your uncertainty

Thirty-three and waning, they said

MEMORIALS…

Mama

Martin Luther King Jr, 50 Years Later

To angels

Read » Black Panther goes to Saudi Arabia; Black soot takes over PH | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.