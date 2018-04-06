 Black Panther to break Saudi Arabia’s 35-year cinema ban — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Black Panther to break Saudi Arabia’s 35-year cinema ban

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

There are indications that trending Marvel’s superhero blockbuster ‘Black Panther’,  will help open the first movie theater in Saudi Arabia on April 18, ending a 35-year ban on cinemas. Marvel’s record-breaking superhero blockbuster, which has already amassed north of $1.2 billion since launching in February, will herald Saudi Arabia’s long-awaited return to the cinema world. […]

The post Black Panther to break Saudi Arabia’s 35-year cinema ban appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.