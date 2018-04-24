 Black Tuesdays as Armed Herdsmen Slaughter 2 Catholic Priests And 13 Worshipers In Benue State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Black Tuesdays as Armed Herdsmen Slaughter 2 Catholic Priests And 13 Worshipers In Benue State

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Armed herdsmen attacked St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 13 other worshippers on Tuesday. Terver Akase, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed the incident. ”Armed herdsmen this morning in Mbalom, Benue State, slaughtered two catholic priests […]

The post Black Tuesdays as Armed Herdsmen Slaughter 2 Catholic Priests And 13 Worshipers In Benue State appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.