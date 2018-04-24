Black Tuesdays as Armed Herdsmen Slaughter 2 Catholic Priests And 13 Worshipers In Benue State — Nigeria Today

Black Tuesdays as Armed Herdsmen Slaughter 2 Catholic Priests And 13 Worshipers In Benue State

Armed herdsmen attacked St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 13 other worshippers on Tuesday. Terver Akase, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed the incident. ”Armed herdsmen this morning in Mbalom, Benue State, slaughtered two catholic priests […]

