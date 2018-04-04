 Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Four persons were on Wednesday killed and seven others injured after a pole fell on a stationary commercial bus in Lagos. Pole Falls on Commercial Bus, Kills 4-dailyfamily.ng scene of the accident The incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. at Ilasa, along with the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Among the deceased was one Odejayi Adebola, who is […]

The post Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.