Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus — Nigeria Today

Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus
Four persons were on Wednesday killed and seven others injured after a pole fell on a stationary commercial bus in Lagos. Pole Falls on Commercial Bus, Kills 4-dailyfamily.ng scene of the accident The incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. at Ilasa, along with the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Among the deceased was one Odejayi Adebola, who is […]
The post Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!