Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus — Nigeria Today

Black Wednesday as 4 Die as Pole Falls on Commercial Bus

Four persons were on Wednesday killed and seven others injured after a pole fell on a stationary commercial bus in Lagos. Pole Falls on Commercial Bus, Kills 4-dailyfamily.ng scene of the accident The incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. at Ilasa, along with the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Among the deceased was one Odejayi Adebola, who is […]

