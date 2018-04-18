Blame Jonathan, others not Buhari for Nigeria's woes - Tinubu — Nigeria Today

Blame Jonathan, others not Buhari for Nigeria’s woes – Tinubu

By Abel Udoekene

A national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu says Nigerians should blame former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and others for Nigeria economic woes not president Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu stated this at the 35th annual Aminu Kano memorial symposium, held in Kano on Tuesday.

Tinubu who was represented by the governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi said any person with an open eye can see the difference between giver and taker, between friend and thief, according to him, what Buhari has done in 3 years cannot be compared to what PDP did in 16 years.

“When someone can do for you in three years what another did not even try in 16 years, any person with an open eye can see the difference between giver and taker, between friend and thief,” he said.

He noted that the APC government may be imperfect in fulfilling their campaign promises but they are far better than the PDP which according to him has perfected the malign craft of giving selfish ambition primacy over the public good.

“The APC government may, at times, be imperfect in fulfilling the spirit of Aminu Kano but we are far from the PDP, which has perfected the malign craft of giving selfish ambition primacy over the public good.”

He stated that the Buhari administration has spent inordinate time cleaning the rot and plugging the holes in the corrupt system the PDP institutionalized as their strategic policy and national direction

“The APC has been working to steer our national ship from this awful direction in order that we may bring the people and their welfare into safe harbour.”

Tinubu maintained that the stolen money under the PDP government would have acquired the infrastructure and implement the programmes that bring greater development and economic justice to all Nigeria

But lamented that selected few ate more than their bellies could contain. Distorting the cause of justice and hijacking the means of national welfare.

“They wildly enriched themselves and left the average Nigerian to dine on the passing wind.” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

