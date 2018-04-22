 Blessed life of Zuma's fiancée - News24 — Nigeria Today
Blessed life of Zuma’s fiancée – News24

Posted on Apr 22, 2018


Blessed life of Zuma's fiancée
To Nonkanyiso Conco's former college friends, her sudden lifestyle change a few years ago all makes sense now. The 24-year-old reportedly gave birth to former president Jacob Zuma's baby last week at a private hospital in Durban, his 23rd known child
