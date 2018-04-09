 Blizzcon coming to Los Angeles area in November — and you can get tickets soon — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Blizzcon coming to Los Angeles area in November — and you can get tickets soon

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Blizzcon, Blizzard Entertainment’s celebration of its games and community, will take place on November 2 and 3, 2018. Tickets will be available in May, and there will also be a Virtual Ticket option.

The post Blizzcon coming to Los Angeles area in November — and you can get tickets soon appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.