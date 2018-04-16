Blockchain is coming to an election near you, but don’t expect it to be perfect — Nigeria Today

Blockchain is coming to an election near you, but don’t expect it to be perfect
Experts say blockchain technology will be introduced to voting systems in the US in the next couple of years. That could make voting more secure, but might also have unforeseen consequences.
The post Blockchain is coming to an election near you, but don’t expect it to be perfect appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!