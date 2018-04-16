BMW Group opens new center for autonomous driving research and development — Nigeria Today

BMW Group opens new center for autonomous driving research and development

BMW Group announced the opening of its latest R&D facility in Germany specifically for researching and developing autonomous driving tech, showcasing the automaker’s transition into a “tech company.”

The post BMW Group opens new center for autonomous driving research and development appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

