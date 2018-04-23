BN Playlist of The Week: Slim Daddy — Nigeria Today

BN Playlist of The Week: Slim Daddy

Made Men Music Group (MMMG) frontline act Tekno‘s talent is currently indisputable as the singer always manages to make every release a hit and consistently so. The artist/producer proudly stands at the forefront of Nigeria’s top musical exports to the world and we have decided to honor him with a curation of his top songs into this playlist titled Slim Daddy.

Check out the playlist below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Listen below:



Holiday feat. Davido

Tekno

4:05

Onyenekwu [Remix] feat. Ice Prince

Tekno

3:56

Dance

Tekno

3:22

Pana

Tekno

4:05

Duro

Tekno

3:32

Wash

Tekno

3:14

Rara

Tekno

3:58

Where

Tekno

3:39

Diana

Tekno

4:19

Yawa

Tekno

3:56

GO

Tekno

4:02

