BN Playlist of The Week: Slim Daddy — Nigeria Today

BN Playlist of The Week: Slim Daddy
Made Men Music Group (MMMG) frontline act Tekno‘s talent is currently indisputable as the singer always manages to make every release a hit and consistently so. The artist/producer proudly stands at the forefront of Nigeria’s top musical exports to the world and we have decided to honor him with a curation of his top songs into this playlist titled Slim Daddy.
Check out the playlist below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section.
Listen below:
-
Holiday feat. Davido
Tekno
4:05
-
Onyenekwu [Remix] feat. Ice Prince
Tekno
3:56
-
Dance
Tekno
3:22
-
Pana
Tekno
4:05
-
Duro
Tekno
3:32
-
Wash
Tekno
3:14
-
Rara
Tekno
3:58
-
Where
Tekno
3:39
-
Diana
Tekno
4:19
-
Yawa
Tekno
3:56
-
GO
Tekno
4:02
