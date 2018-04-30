BN Playlist of The Week: Wonder Woman — Nigeria Today

BN Playlist of The Week: Wonder Woman

Nigerian soul/RnB singer Omawumi is definitely one of the best talents the country has brought forward musically and this week is dedicated to the self-styled Wonder Woman.

Check out the playlist below and bump to her top tracks as curated by the music team. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Listen below:



In the Music

Omawumi

5:16

Bottom Belle feat. Flavour

Omawumi

3:28

Chocolata feat. Naeto C

Omawumi

3:57

Finally

Omawumi

4:12

You Must Love Me

Omawumi

3:53

If You Ask Me

Omawumi

3:43

Today Na Today

Omawumi

3:36

Warn Yourself feat. Wizkid

Omawumi

3:41

Serious Love Nwantinti

Omawumi

3:42

Me Ke feat. Kiss Daniel

Omawumi

4:01

