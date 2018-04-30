 BN Playlist of The Week: Wonder Woman — Nigeria Today
BN Playlist of The Week: Wonder Woman

BN Playlist of The Week: Wonder Woman

Nigerian soul/RnB singer Omawumi is definitely one of the best talents the country has brought forward musically and this week is dedicated to the self-styled Wonder Woman.

Check out the playlist below and bump to her top tracks as curated by the music team. Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Listen below:


  1. In the Music
    Omawumi

    5:16


  2. Bottom Belle feat. Flavour
    Omawumi

    3:28


  3. Chocolata feat. Naeto C
    Omawumi

    3:57


  4. Finally
    Omawumi

    4:12


  5. You Must Love Me
    Omawumi

    3:53


  6. If You Ask Me
    Omawumi

    3:43


  7. Today Na Today
    Omawumi

    3:36


  8. Warn Yourself feat. Wizkid
    Omawumi

    3:41


  9. Serious Love Nwantinti
    Omawumi

    3:42


  10. Me Ke feat. Kiss Daniel
    Omawumi

    4:01

