 Bob Diamond Courts Pimco, Fidelity in Trading Push at Atlas Mara - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bob Diamond Courts Pimco, Fidelity in Trading Push at Atlas Mara – Bloomberg

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Bob Diamond Courts Pimco, Fidelity in Trading Push at Atlas Mara
Bloomberg
Bob Diamond's African retail banking venture is getting a boost from some of the biggest names in finance. Atlas Mara Ltd., the company formed by the ex-Barclays Plc chief, posted a jump in 2017 revenue from its markets unit that trades currencies
Atlas Mara appoints John Staley as chief executiveFinancial Times
Fairfax Africa Invests in Convertible Bonds of Atlas Mara Limited and Provides Financing to Philafrica FoodsGlobeNewswire (press release)
Atlas Mara names new CEO; profit rises in 2017MarketWatch
Digital Journal –London South East (blog)
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.