Bobrisky and Nina fall out, as he unfollows Nina on Instagram, deletes all her pictures — Nigeria Today

So, it seems Big Brother Naija Finalist, Nina and Bobrisky have fallen out, as Bobrisky just unfollowed her on Instagram and even deleted all her pictures from his page.

Bobrisky is a big fan & supporter of Nina in and outside the house.

Bob even promised Nina luxury items and gifts. Bob yesterday styled Nina’s hair/ dress yesterday and with the help of Tonto Dikeh, bought her a phone..

Now this makes fan wonder why the sudden change of attitude.





A quick check on Bobrisky’s Instagram page shows the cross-dresser has unfollowed Nina, and deleted her pictures from his page. Bobrisky currently follows just 12 people on Instagram:

Also, a quick check on Nina’s Instagram page shows she’s following the cross-dresser:

